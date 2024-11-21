Delhi gets new chief electoral officer

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Election Commission of India Thursday approved the appointment of senior IAS officer R Alice Vaz as the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi, ahead of the assembly elections in the city due next February.

Vaz, a 2005 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, is serving as secretary in Delhi's Directorate of Higher Education. She will replace P Krishnamurthy, who was appointed as Delhi CEO in August 2023.

Last month, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Krishnamurthy as the chairperson of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority.

The Election Commission, in an order, said, "The Commission has approved the name of R Alice Vaz, IAS (AGMUT: 2005) for the appointment as the chief electoral officer, NCT of Delhi, in place of P Krishnamurthy, IAS.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) nominates or designates officers from states and Union Territories as the chief electoral officer in consultation with the governments concerned.