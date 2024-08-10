Delhi gets rain 4th day on trot, witnesses traffic snarls

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday, sending the morning traffic out of gear and led to collection of water in many places.

The Public Works Department said it received 20 complaints of waterlogging during the day, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi received five complaints of similar nature as well as uprooting of trees Delhi's maximum temperature on Saturday settled at 32.8 degree Celsius, one notch below the season's average. The minimum temperature settled at 25.8 degree Celsius in the morning, 1.2 notch below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Rainfall was witnessed in east Delhi, south, and western parts of the city. The Ridge observatory recorded 22.8 mm of rain from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Rohtak Road, the highway that connects the city to Haryana, saw heavy jams in the wake of the rain.

"Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border due to potholes and water logging. Kindly avoid Mundka and take alternate routes accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police posted on X.

The traffic was also hampered on Fateh Singh Marg, Old Kakrola Road, Najafgarh near Shyam Vihar Chowk, and Najafgarh-Nangloi Road due to potholes and collection of water, police said.

Humidity remained between 92 per cent and 91 per cent.

The met department predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Sunday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 32 and 26 degrees Celsius.

The Lodhi Road observatory had received 12 mm rain from 11.30 pm on Friday till 2.30 am on Saturday. Ridge observatory received 5.8 mm and Aya Nagar observatory received 1.6 mm rainfall in the same period, the IMD said.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory” category of the past 24 hours till 4 pm on Saturday with a reading of 71, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".