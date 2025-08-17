Delhi gets rain in afternoon, many places waterlogged

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday afternoon, sending the city traffic into a disarray with many places witnessing waterlogging and traffic jams. Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura, Rohini, Firozshah Road and Parliament Street received rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The city had earlier recorded 1 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am. According to the data from the Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) till 5.30 pm on Sunday, Pusa recorded 13 mm of rainfall, Janakpuri and Najafgarh 9 mm each, Naraina 7 mm, Pragati Maidan 2.7 mm, Narela 2.5 mm, Pharma Science 2 mm, and SPS 1.5 mm. Earlier in the day, the weather department had forecast a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

A long jam was witnessed on the Lala Jagat Narayan Marg towards Netaji Subhash Place, with about half of the road towards the footpath submerged. A glut of vehicles, caused by the lifting of traffic restrictions imposed by the police for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Rohini area, contributed to it. Waterlogging was also witnessed at the Rani Bagh red light on the road leading to Punjabi Bagh. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25.6 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was 80 per cent at 5.30 pm. The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively. The air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category at 4 pm with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 91, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI SHB VN VN