Delhi gets relief from humid weather as morning showers bring down temperature

New Delhi: Rain lashed parts of Delhi on early Saturday, providing relief from the humid weather and bringing the temperature down.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain throughout the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 34 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 104 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".