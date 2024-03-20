Delhi getting tag of most polluted city is 'national shame': LG to Kejriwal

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi getting the tag of the most polluted capital city in the world, calling it a matter of "national shame" and a health emergency like situation warranting serious pondering.

Advertisment

Saxena also sought to corner the Kejriwal government on the issue of pollution, saying the World Air Quality Report 2023 paints a "grim" picture.

"This dubious distinction is a matter of national shame and collective concern. With Delhi being the second most polluted Capital in the world in 2022 and the most polluted Capital city in the world in 2021, I am sure that this report card of nine years of your government is not one which you would be proud of. The much talked about Delhi model is shrouded in a haze of smog," the LG wrote.

Saxena said that he has flagged the issue of air pollution in last two years by writing to the chief ministers, including him, but to no avail.

Advertisment

"I am underlining this to deter you from getting into a political blame game, as has been your wont, whenever faced with tough questions," he said in his letter.

The World Air Quality Report 2023 raises a red flag over the abnormally high PM 2.5 levels, two fifth of which is attributable to vehicular emissions. There are other factors like road dust, open burning etc. which also contribute to high particulate matter in the air, said the LG.

"There are regular reports of increased admissions in city hospitals with children and the elderly suffering the most from respiratory ailments. This state-of-affairs, year after year, is so alarming that it is nothing short of a public health emergency, apart from contravening the very basic natural and fundamental right to life, of the people of Delhi," he stated.

Advertisment

Pointing to hazardous air quality in the city during winters, Saxena further said "any self-respecting leader" would have owned up the responsibility for the same and would have taken concrete steps to address this concern by taking definitive steps and bold measures.

"Sadly, you choose to do neither and make it an exercise of polemics, which ultimately turns into a political slugfest, with one authority blaming the other, even as citizens suffer silently," he charged.

Saxena cited global examples of political leaders addressing the air pollution issues, including the great smog of London and grey skies of Beijing, through determined leadership.

Advertisment

He said no problem is insurmountable if efforts are made with sincerity, commitment and a lot of hard work.

The LG underlined that Delhi houses foreign missions and diplomats live in the city whom he expected to be highlighting the air pollution problem in their dispatches to home countries.

"The international community would be perplexed with the duality of India which is rising on the global stage, while its National Capital languishes with the worst air quality in the world," he said.

Advertisment

Saxena said the very least which people expect from their elected government is breathable air and good quality potable water.

"I hope you will find some time in your busy schedule of electioneering to ponder over this grave issue with the seriousness that it deserves. This is a matter which cannot be allowed to pass with frivolity," he said to Kejriwal.

The LG also pointed to Yamuna pollution, saying it was distressing to see that the gravity of the situation was "ignored" by the chief minister.

Saxena said he found it "bewildering" that when he raised an issue of such nature, the minister in charge passed it on to the chief secretary directing him to fix the problems piled up over the years because of "inaction" of the Delhi government within a week.

Saxena claimed that he was writing the letter as a "conscience keeper" and underscored that if the chief minister does not find any solutions, he will be "constitutionally obliged" to render his duties towards the people of Delhi and will not stand as a silent spectator. PTI NIT VIT AS AS