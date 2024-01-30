Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor: NCRTC installs 10 launching gantries

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) As the construction work is in progress on the 82 km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, the NCRTC has installed 10 launching gantries (used to lift and support bridge segments) to speed up viaduct (rail bridge) construction, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

10 launching gantries have been installed and in addition to these, 2 more gantries are going to be installed. This is an important step towards implementing the regional connectivity in Meerut, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said.

In the Meerut section, the length of the corridor from Meerut South RRTS station to Modipuram depot is 23 km, of which 18 km is elevated, while the rest is underground.

At present, out of the 18 km elevated section, viaduct construction has already been completed in more than 11 km and viaduct construction in the remaining of about 7 km is under progress.

Advertisment

For viaduct construction, piers are being constructed at a distance of around 34 meters on the corridor and at the places with a distance of more than 34 meters.

Special steel spans are installed for viaduct construction.

For the convenience of the commuters, four stations of RRTS and 13 stations of Meerut Metro are being constructed. These will include Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul (underground) and Modipuram RRTS stations on which both RRTS and Meerut Metro services will be available.

Advertisment

Partapur, Rithani, Brahmapuri, Meerut Central (underground), Bhainsali (underground), MES Colony, Daurali, Meerut North and Modipuram Depot are additional Meerut Metro stations that will provide Meerut Metro services for which three-coach metro train will be available to the commuters.

Meerut Metro train services are being provided on the RRTS infrastructure in Meerut.

Civil construction work at Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani and Shatabdi Nagar stations is in the final stages and currently finishing work is in progress.

"Along with this, the work of pre-fabricated roof construction has also started in these elevated stations. The construction work in the underground stations of Meerut is also in the final stages and track laying activities have been started," the NCRTC said in a statement. PTI ABU AS AS AS