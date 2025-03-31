Delhi: Girl, 2, mowed down by teenage neighbour under car in Paharganj

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) A two-year-old was crushed to death by a car driven by her neighbour's teenage son in central Delhi's Paharganj area, turning Eid celebrations into tragedy for her family, an official said on Monday.

The vehicle owned by the neighbour, Pankaj Agarwal, and whose son was driving it at the time of the accident. Both have been apprehended, police said.

The incident occurred around 6.15 pm on Sunday at Ram Nagar in Paharganj and was captured on CCTV footage, the said.

The footage shows the car approaching slowly before coming to a halt. Moments later, it moves forward, crushing the child under the left front wheel, they added.

Locals rushed to rescue the girl and took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, a police officer said.

Police said that a case has been registered at Nabi Karim police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence), and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI SSJ OZ OZ OZ