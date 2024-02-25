Delhi: Girl child suspected to have been mauled to death by stray dogs

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) A two-year-old girl child is suspected to have been mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Tughlaq Lane's Dhobhi Ghat area, police on Sunday said.

The incident took place around 6 pm on Saturday when the girl child was sitting outside her house, they said.

The girl's body was handed over to her family members after autopsy and further investigation is on into the matter, police said.

The victim's family members have levelled allegation on some people who used to feed those stray dogs near the locality and demanded strict action.

"It was around 6 pm when four to five stray dogs suddenly attacked the girl child, dragged her for 100 to 150 metres and mauled her," victim's uncle Ravi said.

He said that they have complaint about the matter to the police.

"We got an information about the incident and a team was rushed to the spot along with a forensic science team. The girl child was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead during treatment. Further investigation is on into the matter," a senior police officer said. PTI BM AS AS