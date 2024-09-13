Delhi: Girl injured after being run over by tractor in Rohini

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) A seven year-old girl was critically injured after being run over by a tractor carrying safety tank in Delhi's Rohini, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Bhagya Vihar in Prem Nagar area when the girl was playing near her house on Friday at 11.18 am.

The local police reached the spot and took the girl to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where her condition is stated to be critical, a police officer said.

The tractor driver, Devendar (51), from Sonipat in Haryana has been arrested and further investigation is underway, the officer added.