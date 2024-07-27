Delhi: Girl slapped, pushed off terrace over property dispute in Rohini, injured

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was slapped and pushed from the terrace of a single-storey house, allegedly by her neighbour over a property dispute in Rohini's Aman Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

A purported video of the incident surfaced online, where the man and the girl could be seen arguing.

In the video, the accused slapped the girl and pushed her off the terrace with no boundary wall, due to which she fell on the road.

According to police, the incident took place at Karan Vihar in Kirari Suleman Nagar on Thursday at 4 pm.

Upon reaching the spot, the police team came to know that the victim had been shifted to MGM Hospital. The team reached the hospital, obtained the Medico-Legal Certificate of the victim and recorded her statement.

Based on her statement, a case under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused, who is identified as Munish alias Monu.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that there was a dispute between the parties over issue of property," a police officer said.

The officer said multiple teams have been constituted to nab the accused. Further investigations are underway. PTI ALK HIG HIG