Delhi girl stabbed multiple times out of danger; police to record statement

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The 17-year-old girl who was stabbed multiple times in full public view at a bus stop in Delhi Cantonment is out of danger now, an official said on Tuesday.

The police will now try to record the statement of the victim, who has been shifted out of the ICU, a senior officer said.

"We recorded her statement (earlier), but she was not conscious for a long time. We are waiting for her to recuperate. Once she is in the condition to talk properly, we will record her detailed statement," the officer said. The girl was stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife late Sunday evening by a 20-year-old man, Amit, after she refused his marriage proposal earlier that day. Police said that they had been friends since last year; however, the girl recently stopped talking to him. The accused later injured himself with the same knife when the severely injured girl shouted for help, said the sources.

"The accused is still in critical condition and we are yet to record his statement. Once he is out of danger, we will question him," he added. The matter was reported to police around 9.30 pm on Sunday by a passerby, who also tried to send the girl to a hospital, police said.

The girl had sustained serious injuries to her neck and the left side of her abdomen.

A video of the incident is also circulating online. A case under section 109(1) of the BNS has been registered against the accused at Delhi Cantt police station.