Delhi: Girl's 3 brothers arrested for firing at boy’s kin over affair

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Three brothers were arrested in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar West area for allegedly opening fire at the relatives of a boy their sister was in a relationship with, an officer said on Wednesday.

Chintu, 20, Karan, 18, and Nitin, 18, were apprehended in connection with the firing incident that happened on Tuesday in the Jwalapuri area, he said. No one was hurt in the firing.

A police source said both families involved in the matter are neighbours.

"Their children were in a relationship and the girl's family didn't approve of it," he said.

Multiple PCR calls were received on Tuesday regarding gunshots in the area. A police team rushed to the spot and recovered one misfired cartridge and one empty shell, he added.

"....It was alleged that a group of individuals arrived at the location with the intent to open fire. One of the accused, Chintu, reportedly discharged a round while the others acted in furtherance of a common intention," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

A country-made pistol and a knife, believed to have been used in the crime, were recovered from their possession.

A surveillance exercise spotted the accused at Durbal Nath Marg, from where they were apprehended, he said. PTI SSJ VN VN