Delhi goes 'Ram maye' as people celebrate Ram Lalla 'pran pratishtha'

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Ram posters dotting the city, saffron flags with the deity's picture everywhere, devotional songs blaring through loudspeakers and special screens live-telecasting the Ram Lalla 'pran pratishtha' from Ayodhya! Delhi was drenched the the devotion of Lord Ram on Monday.

Temples across the national capital have been decorated with special lights and flower patterns while chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' rent the air as people held Sundarkand recitals, took out rallies and organised 'bhandara' to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"There is an atmosphere of joy and happiness in markets. Traders distributed sweets and at many places. Sundarkand recitals were organised. People took out Shobha Yatras and burst crackers. In many areas, music bands also performed," Brijesh Goyal, the Chairman of Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), told PTI.

People in the religious processions danced to devotional songs. Markets will be lit up with diyas in the evening. With demand skyrocketing, the prices of saffron flags, Lord Ram posters and photos have gone up.

The new idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the newly constructed temple here amid grand celebrations in the temple town, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the rituals.

At the heart of Delhi -- Connaught Place -- the bustling hub of commercial and leisure activities, arrangements were made to show the live telecast of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony from Ayodhya.

Amit Gupta, joint secretary of the New Delhi Traders' Association, said the celebrations in Connaught Place commenced at 11 am.

There is a "bhajan-kirtan" programme with a playlist curated by five DJs. An 11-kg laddoo was offered to Lord Ram. Gupta said they will light up diyas at the inner circle of Connaught Place.

Rakesh Kumar Yadav, president of Sadar Bazar Trade Association, said, "Puja and aarti have been completed, and 'dhol' was played. Bhandara prasad was also distributed among the devotees." The temples in the city performed special puja and aarti. The offered food through tbhandaras while people were seen donating winter clothes. Bhandaras The Shri Sidh Shakti Peeth Shanidham Mandir at Asola installed its own idol of lord Ram. "We have installed an idol of Lord Ram in the temple coinciding with Ayodhya's idol installation ceremony," it said.

The residents of Madhuban Enclave, IAS Officers Colony in East Delhi organised mega festivities which included a cultural programme and Sundarkand Path.

The programme was attended by BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma.

"I have been serving the Madhuban Mandir Samiti since 1980, and it gives me immense joy to witness the resurrection of the holy Ram temple in Ayodhya," Madhuban Mandir Samiti president Harish Seth said.

"All the residents of Madhuban Enclave have contributed to making today's event a great success. The heartfelt devotion of residents to Lord Ram has culminated in today's festivities," he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Arun Govil, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Ravishankar Prasad and industrialist Anil Ambani, among others, attended the event in Ayodhya.

Actors Anupam Kher and Manoj Joshi, singers Kailash Kher and Jubin Nautiyal, lyricist Prasoon Joshi were also among the guests who arrived here early.

Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Sri Sri Ravishankar, Morari Bapu, Rajnikant, Pavan Kalyan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Shefali Shah and Sonu Nigam also attended the event.