Delhi: Gogi gang member wanted in multiple criminal cases held

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a key member of the Gogi gang, who was wanted in multiple cases of extortion, assault and illegal-arms possession, an official said on Sunday.

Accused Sachin Khatri alias Shinni (26), a resident of Narela, was apprehended on Friday following a tip-off.

According to police, Khatri was involved in at least four major criminal cases. In one case, he and a co-accused fired multiple gunshots at the residence of a woman in order to extort money from her. In another incident, on the instructions of a handler who had allegedly fled abroad using the "donkey route", Khatri and other gang members issued threats to a property dealer in Alipur and looted Rs 5 lakh from his office.

He was also wanted in a case registered by the Crime Branch under the Arms Act and for a recent violent attack on a complainant, who got him booked in an extortion case earlier, allegedly to pressure him into withdrawing his complaint.

A school drop-out, Khatri was drawn into the Gogi gang at a young age and soon became actively involved in violent crimes and organised criminal activities, police said. PTI BM RC