Delhi governance back on track; stalled projects revived, development priorities reset: Minister

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Asserting that the capital's governance is "back on track" within a year, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Saturday said the city is now witnessing a visible shift towards faster and more inclusive development, particularly in long-neglected 'Yamuna-par' (trans-Yamuna) areas.

Addressing a public programme in Karawal Nagar where he laid foundation stones and inaugurated multiple civic projects, Mishra said the change on the ground reflects a renewed administrative intent focused on service delivery and accountability.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, stalled systems have been revived and development priorities reset after years of policy drift and incomplete works.

Highlighting major infrastructure initiatives, the minister said Delhi has received a drainage master plan worth over Rs 50,000 crore after nearly 50 years, with over 22 lakh tonnes of silt already removed from major drains.

He further said projects worth Rs 9,000 crore are underway to expand sewer networks and strengthen water supply, while Rs 723 crore has been approved specifically for development works in trans-Yamuna areas.

Mishra also said the chief minister and the cabinet are holding regular public grievance forums, with citizen feedback being actively incorporated into government schemes.

During the event, he laid foundation stones for RCC road construction from Baba Dayala Chowk to Gali No 06 in Sadatpur Extension in Dayalpur village, and from the Karawal Nagar village main market to Lal Bagh Mandi.

He also inaugurated the reconstruction of a culvert over the Tukmirpur drain and initiated construction of a new culvert at Kali Ghata Road in West Karawal Nagar to ease waterlogging and improve traffic flow.

The minister said projects worth over Rs 300 crore have been initiated in Karawal Nagar in the past year, with several more works lined up to ensure comprehensive and balanced development of the area. PTI SHB ARB ARB