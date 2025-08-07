Delhi government announces dedicated department for sports and youth affairs

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced the establishment of a new dedicated department for sports and youth affairs aimed at nurturing young athletes.

She made the announcement while interacting with children from the Delhi Olympic Association, various government schools, and sports training centres at the Delhi Assembly.

The chief minister also announced the establishment of sports coaching centres across Delhi to ensure that no athlete is left behind due to a lack of access or resources.

"Every child in Delhi, regardless of their background, will now have the chance to receive professional training and pursue their sporting dreams," she added.

Gupta emphasised that the new department will focus exclusively on supporting and developing the potential of young athletes and the youth in the city.

"Our athletes deserve more than applause -- they deserve infrastructure, respect, and long-term institutional support," she asserted.

Gupta recalled how, upon assuming office, she was moved by the dedication of Delhi’s athletes, who, despite their perseverance, lacked adequate recognition and institutional support.

"To correct this, we brought in the most progressive sports policy in the country," she said.

Under this new policy, Olympic medal winners from Delhi will receive cash awards of Rs 7 crore for gold, Rs 5 crore for silver, and Rs 3 crore for bronze, making these the highest cash rewards offered by any Indian state. Additionally, athletes will now have the opportunity to secure Grade A, B, and C government jobs, ensuring long-term career prospects.

"These initiatives are not merely incentives," she noted. "They are foundational tools to empower our youth and help them chase their dreams with dignity and support. Our stadiums, long neglected, will also be renovated with state-of-the-art facilities, and the newly formed department will oversee all such developments," she added. PTI SLB SLB MPL MPL