Delhi government approaches World Bank to get funds for drainage master plan

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) In light of the substantial costs associated with implementing a drainage master plan, the Public Works Department (PWD) has sought financial support from the World Bank for the project, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, a high-level meeting was held in Delhi recently with representatives from the World Bank, during which the Delhi government presented its plans.

"During the meeting, World Bank officials were informed of the involvement and roles of MCD, I&FC, PWD, and other stakeholder agencies in the implementation of the drainage master plan, as well as the high estimated cost of implementation amounting to Rs 57,000 crore approximately," a senior PWD officer said.

The detailed project reports (DPR) of the master plan, which covers the three major drainage basins of Delhi — Najafgarh, Barapulla, and Trans-Yamuna — were provided to the World Bank representatives, he added.

Designed to meet the city's drainage requirements over the next 30 years, the Delhi government unveiled the much-awaited drainage master plan for Delhi in September last year.

The plan suggests implementation in five years across the city in two phases, aiming to reduce waterlogging episodes by 50 per cent in the next three years and flood-related accidents by 30 per cent in the next five years, at the estimated cost of Rs 57362 crore.

The plan takes into account factors such as slopes, depressions, and the limitations of the existing infrastructure to enhance drainage efficiency, thereby creating a roadmap for the future.

"World Bank representatives were requested to examine the DPRs in detail and extend financial and technical assistance for the effective and timely implementation of the master plan," the official said further.

Typically, the World Bank offers financial assistance to developing countries for various projects, including infrastructure development.

The last comprehensive drainage master plan was prepared in 1976 when Delhi had a population of 60 lakh. Now, with the population nearing 2 crore, the city's drainage system is under increasing strain.