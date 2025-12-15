Delhi government invites tenders to develop two city forest projects

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The Delhi government has drawn up plans to develop two city forests in the southwest and northwest parts of the city, with projects proposed at Kharkhari Jatmal and Mukhmelpur, according to official documents.

Tenders worth Rs 2.76 crore for the two projects have been invited by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) and are open to eligible contractors registered with the I&FC, Central Public Works Department, Military Engineering Services, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited.

According to a notice, the Kharkhari Jatmal project is estimated to cost Rs 1.47 crore.

The tender lists the facilities to be developed at the site, including a boundary wall, toilet block, guard room, walking tracks and benches, along with electrification and sanitation works.

The contractor would get 180 days to complete the work, and this duration will start from the day the site is handed over or the work order is issued, whichever happens later.

The tender also requires the contractor to maintain the project for five years and carry out any necessary repairs during this period at no extra cost.

In a separate notice, the department has invited tenders for the development of a city forest at Mukhmelpur in the Alipur Range under the North Forest Division, with the estimated project cost pegged at Rs 1.29 crore.

The Mukhmelpur tender notice states that the work is for the 'protection of forest land' and 'development of a city forest'. It does not list individual facilities in the notice and says the work will be carried out "as per the schedule of quantities and standard Central Public Works Department specifications".

The project is to be completed within six months, after the site is made available for the work, according to the documents.