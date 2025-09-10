Delhi government issues admit cards for CM SHRI admission test

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Delhi government on Wednesday issued admit cards for tests to secure admission to Classes 6, 7 and 8 in CM SHRI Schools in the 2025-26 academic session.

According to a circular issued by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the exam is scheduled for September 13 from 11 am to 1:30 pm across 98 test centres.

Detailed guidelines for examination centres, roll numbers and other instructions have been made available on the official website of the Delhi Education Department, it stated.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the portal from 10 September onwards, the circular reads.

The department advised students to visit the website, log in using their registration ID or application number, and download the admit card. In case of forgotten credentials, candidates can use a combination of their registered mobile number and name for login, it added. PTI SHB NSD NSD