Delhi government launches intensive leprosy case detection campaign

Delhi, Sep 2, (PTI) The Delhi government launched an intensive Leprosy Case Detection Campaign on Monday, with healthcare professionals conducting house-to-house visits across the city to screen residents for leprosy symptoms, a statement said.

The Delhi State Health Mission (DSHM) aims for early detection and effective treatment through a campaign running from Monday to September 15.

Trained medical teams, consisting of healthcare professionals, will be visiting households to screen individuals for leprosy symptoms, aiming for early detection and timely intervention, it said.

The initiative is part of Delhi's ongoing mission to eradicate leprosy and prevent the disabilities often associated with the disease. By catching cases early, the DSHM hopes to manage the condition more effectively and reduce the disease burden in the region, the statement read.

They also urged the citizens to cooperate with the visiting medical teams and take advantage of the 'free' screening services provided during the campaign, according to the statement.

The DSHM has also emphasised that early detection and treatment are critical in the fight against leprosy and public participation is vital to the campaign's success.

In addition to the house-to-house visits, the DSHM has introduced a self-examination tool accessible via a QR code that residents can scan to perform a preliminary self-assessment for leprosy symptoms and seek immediate medical advice if necessary, the statement added. PTI NSM HIG