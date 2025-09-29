Delhi government to host a day long Swadeshi Celebration in October

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Delhi government will host a one-day Swadeshi Celebration in the second week of October to encourage people to switch from foreign goods to reliable local alternatives during the festival season.

The event, which will be held in central Delhi, is designed as a simple, public-friendly showcase where micro-entrepreneurs, artisans, women’s groups, startups, One District One Product (ODOP) producers, exporters, and Tihar Jail units will present high-quality Swadeshi products across daily-use, food, craft, and gift categories, an official statement said.

Delhi Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, I ask every Delhiite to choose swadeshi first this season -- one local choice today can secure a livelihood tomorrow and make Delhi the torchbearer of India’s shift to swadeshi.” He explained that the timing matches peak festive spending so households and institutions can easily choose local first, directly supporting producers and supply-chain workers across the city.

About 100 stalls are proposed to enable discovery of “own brands,” with live demonstrations, on-the-spot feedback, and direct sales that build recurring demand beyond the festival window.

Sirsa linked the initiative to the national 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaigns, and to the Viksit Delhi vision -- where stronger local demand loops help raise productivity and expand Delhi’s contribution to the country’s GDP.

"The government's message is straightforward: make festive purchases count--choose swadeshi, back local jobs, and build a stronger Delhi economy," Sirsa added.