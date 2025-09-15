Delhi government to recruit over 1,000 doctors for Aarogya Mandirs

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The Delhi government will recruit over 1,000 doctors for its Aarogya Mandirs, aimed at strengthening primary health centres.

The recruitment process will follow the standard procedure under the National Health Mission guidelines, with doctors being engaged on a purely contractual basis, according to a health department official.

He said that shortlisted candidates will undergo an interview process and, where applicable, a skill test.

The Ayushman Mandir initiative aims to provide integrated wellness services under the Ayushman Bharat framework.

"In a move to strengthen primary healthcare infrastructure in the national capital, all the mandirs are to be established by 2026, with a target of launching 100 Arogya Mandirs each month," the official told PTI.

In her budget speech, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced that 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will be set up across Delhi.

Meanwhile, as the government plans to transition Mohalla Clinics into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to provide integrated primary healthcare services, some doctors have raised concerns that this may affect their jobs.

Gupta has assured Mohalla Clinic staff that they will not lose their jobs. She also said earlier that existing employees will be given priority under the new healthcare framework being introduced by the Delhi government. PTI NSM RT