Delhi government to revive scheme for leprosy-affected persons

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The Delhi government is planning to revive its scheme for rehabilitation of people affected with leprosy, an official said on Monday.

The scheme, which will be under the Social Welfare Department, was first launched in 1981.

The fresh plan seeks to strengthen rehabilitation and ensure continuity of assistance, the department has said.

Initially, people under the scheme were given dry ration, which was later replaced by a monthly maintenance allowance in 1991.

At present, the allowance is Rs 3,000 per month per person.

According to the official, the scheme currently covers 378 beneficiaries.

It was categorised as a "closed scheme" by the previous government.

Although a government note said no new enrolments shall be allowed, the administration is working on ways to restructure and extend its reach, said the person.

Leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, is a chronic bacterial infection caused by Mycobacterium leprae. It mainly affects the skin, eyes, nose and peripheral nerves, leading to skin lesions, numbness, and weakness in hands and feet.

The Social Welfare Department said the scheme had been a critical source of support for leprosy-affected persons for decades before it was discontinued.

In the Budget Estimates for 2023-24, the government had earmarked Rs 1.50 crore for the scheme, of which Rs 1.45 crore was spent.

For 2024-25, the allocation has been increased to Rs 1.65 crore, as per data.