Delhi government to rope in private players to restore city's monuments

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Delhi government on Friday said it will conserve neglected heritage monuments and develop them into cultural hubs with the help of businesses, institutions, and local communities.

A minister made the remark at a conference on heritage preservation, organised by the Department of Archaeology at the Delhi Secretariat.

The discussion centred around the "Adopt a Heritage" scheme that aims to equip monuments with amenities for cultural activities, a statement said.

Tourism and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra said many of Delhi's historical structures had not been maintained for years, but the government was committed to their conservation.

He said nearly 75 monuments have already been restored.

The 'Adopt a Heritage' model proposes involving private and community stakeholders as 'Monument Mitras' for a five-year period, subject to review.

The scheme aims at enhancing visitor experience, promoting tourism and supporting economic activity around lesser-known monuments. Mishra said the Delhi government, for the first time, had decided to undertake conservation of monuments in collaboration with corporates.

Structures up for a facelift are Bhuli Bhatiyari ka Mahal, Malcha Mahal, Baradari, Dara Shikoh Library, Bara Lao ka Gumbad, Gol Gumbad, Hastsal Minar, Kos Minar, Bawana Jail, Shaheed Smarak, and Quli Khan's Tomb.