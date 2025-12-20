Delhi government working to provide good infrastructure to people: PWD minister Verma

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) PWD minister Parvesh Singh Verma on Saturday said the Delhi government has been working to provide good infrastructure to people since it has come to power.

Under the "Government on Wheels" initiative, Verma inspected roads near Sarai Kale Khan, Ashram, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand and IIT Delhi.

"Ever since our government came to power, we have been working to build good roads. Tenders are being floated and we are working to give good infrastructure," he said.

Verma said the inspection is carried out so that discrepancies can be found.

"Through the inspection, we get to know whether there is a difference between what we are being told while sitting in office and the happenings on the ground," he said.

The "Government on Wheels" initiative was launched by Verma this year to review infrastructure works in the national capital.