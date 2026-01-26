Delhi government working towards improving living standards of slum residents: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hosted a lunch at her residence, 'Jan Sewa Sadan,' for slum dwellers on Republic Day and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 327 crore in Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters.

During the event, she emphasised her government's commitment to the development of these clusters and announced an allocation of Rs 144 crore for various initiatives.

Under public convenience complexes, administrative approval of Rs 225 crore has been granted for a total of 476 works. Out of these, awards amounting to Rs 81 crore have already been issued for 214 works, according to a statement from the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Also, under cement concrete (CC) works, administrative approval of Rs 102 crore has been granted for 254 works, out of which works worth Rs 63 crore have been awarded for 172 projects, it said.

The chief minister also shared lunch with the JJ cluster representatives from across the city and said that the Delhi government is working with full commitment to improve the living standards of slum residents.

The previous government viewed slum residents merely as a vote bank and consistently created an atmosphere of fear among them, Gupta claimed.

The programme was also attended by Urban Development minister Ashish Sood, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and state general secretary Vishnu Mittal.

The projects include public convenience complexes and cement concrete (CC) works in the lanes of JJ clusters.

The chief minister also informed that the Delhi government has allocated a dedicated budget of Rs 700 crore for JJ development, through which work on basic amenities, housing, health, sanitation and social welfare is being fast-tracked.

A comprehensive plan has been established to ensure essential improvements in drains, roads, toilets, parks, and settlement development centres in JJ areas, to free residents from inhumane living conditions, she said.

Gupta also highlighted several key initiatives launched by the Delhi government for the welfare of JJ cluster residents, including Atal Canteens, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and dedicated health and nutrition services. PTI VIT MPL MPL