Delhi govt abolishes mandatory NOC, land status report requirements in most cases

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Delhi government has abolished the mandatory requirements for no objection certificate (NOC) and land status report (LSR) for most land registration cases, officials said on Thursday.

The move is aimed at enhancing ease of living and ease of doing business, officials said.

Under the new system, NOCs and LSRs will now be required only in specific cases governed by legal provisions -- namely Section 8 of the Delhi Lands (Restrictions on Transfer) Act, 1972, and Section 30 of the East Punjab Holdings (Consolidation and Prevention of Fragmentation) Act, 1948, an official statement said.

In all other instances, permissions from the revenue department will no longer be necessary. Sub-registrars will register documents strictly in accordance with the Indian Registration Act, 1908, only on legally prescribed grounds, the statement said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government has been working consistently over the past five months to simplify governance and improve service delivery for Delhi’s residents.

She highlighted that citizens often face unnecessary hurdles and delays at patwari, tehsildar, SDM and DM offices when dealing with land and revenue matters -- even in cases where such documentation is not legally required.

“People had to wait in long queues for NOCs, causing avoidable inconvenience. This reform is intended to eliminate such redundant requirements,” she said.

A 'Buyer Beware' clause will be enforced, placing the responsibility on the buyers to verify land status and ownership independently, the statement said, adding that land-related information will be regularly updated and made available on official government portals.

To prevent misuse and ensure safeguards against fraud, the government is introducing a range of protective measures, the statement said.

Lands falling under Gram Sabha, forest areas, acquisition zones or restricted categories will remain protected, and any fraudulent transactions will attract stringent legal action.

Additionally, monitoring systems will be strengthened through the use of GIS technology and an integrated patwari network, it said.

“By eliminating unnecessary paperwork and bureaucratic red tape, we are making governance more accessible and accountable. This will offer significant relief to the public and enhance trust in the administration,” Gupta said. PTI SLB ARI