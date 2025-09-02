Delhi govt activates flood response plan as Yamuna breaches evacuation mark

New Delhi, Sep 2, (PTI) As the Yamuna breached the evacuation mark on Tuesday, Delhi minister Parvesh Verma said the government has activated a flood preparedness plan and already positioned 58 boats, 675 life jackets and 82 mobile pumps to protect citizens as water entered several low-lying areas in the national capital.

With high volumes of water being released from Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages, the river crossed the evacuation mark in the city for the first time this year, forcing people to move to safer places.

In view of the developing situation, as the water level in the river continues to rise, Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) minister Verma held a meeting with officials of his department and district magistrates to review flood response plans.

"We are on a war footing with our flood preparedness officers, engineers and ground staff on 24-hour duty. From barrages to pumping stations, every mechanism is under strict monitoring," Verma said in an official statement.

To tackle flooding, the I&FC department has pre-positioned 58 boats, 675 life jackets, 5,67,200 EC (eco) bags, 14,370 ballies (bamboo sticks), 24 generators, etc. In addition to this, 82 mobile pumps have been deployed at vulnerable locations, the minister added.

Verma directed district magistrates of South West, South East, South and Central Delhi to stay on maximum alert during the flood season, as these areas are more vulnerable.

"DMs to ensure that relief material, evacuation centres, and quick-response teams remain fully prepared. Special attention is being given to the Najafgarh basin, where additional safeguards are in place. The people of Delhi can rest assured that we are fully prepared to meet any flood situation," the minister added.

To ensure a swift response, the government has stationed two chief engineers, five superintending engineers and 20 executive engineers in each zone.

"Besides, all assistant engineers and junior engineers on duty officers remain at their respective sites and are available round-the-clock to handle emergencies. Local authorities are to maintain constant patrolling, real-time updates, and contingency evacuation plans for the Najafgarh basin and adjoining low-lying areas," Verma said. The Najafgarh Basin is a vulnerable pocket during heavy rains.

The Delhi Jal Board has also been directed to deploy officials in the flood management process and work in close coordination with the I&FC and the Central Water Commission (CWC) to prevent waterlogging and ensure uninterrupted flow.

According to the government, continuous 24x7 monitoring of water discharged from the three barrages—Hathnikund, Wazirabad, and Okhla Barrage is being carried out.