Delhi govt agency DSSSB to fill 20,000 vacancies in various departments by March 2025: LG

New Delhi: Lt Governor V K Saxena distributed appointment letters to 627 newly recruited employees of Delhi government and DDA, including 27 doctors, in a function held at Vigyan Bhawan here, on Friday.

Saxena said the recruitment process was expedited by the Delhi State Subordinate Services Recruitment Board (DSSSB) and another 20,000 government posts are expected to be filled up by March 2025, reducing the "huge vacancies" in various departments of the Delhi government.

"We are committed to Hon'ble PM's emphasis on ending ad hocism in govt jobs & creating opportunities for eligible candidates in a free, fair & transparent manner," Delhi LG said in a post on X, congratulating the new employees.

Privileged to have distributed letters of appointment to 629 govt employees, including 27 doctors, in various Delhi Govt departments & DDA. With over 17,000 permanent recruitments by DSSSB in the last 02 years, the count exceeds the total appointments made in the previous 10 yrs. pic.twitter.com/80JXS99TxZ — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) August 30, 2024

With over 17,000 permanent recruitment by DSSSB in the last two years, the count exceeds the total appointments made in the previous 10 years, he said in another post on X.