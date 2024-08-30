Delhi govt agency DSSSB to fill 20,000 vacancies in various depts by March 2025: LG

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena distributed appointment letters on Friday to 627 newly recruited employees, including 27 doctors, of the Delhi government and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at the Vigyan Bhawan here.

Saxena said the recruitment process was expedited by the Delhi State Subordinate Services Recruitment Board (DSSSB) and another 20,000 government posts are expected to be filled up by March 2025, reducing the "huge vacancies" in various departments of the city government.

"We are committed to Hon'ble PM's emphasis on ending ad hocism in govt jobs & creating opportunities for eligible candidates in a free, fair & transparent manner," the Delhi LG said in a post on X, congratulating the new employees.

With over 17,000 permanent recruitment by the DSSSB in the last two years, the count exceeds the total appointments made in the previous 10 years, he said in another post.

The recruits have been posted with various departments, including education, health and family welfare, DTC, fire services, DUSIB, NDMC, MCD, NDMC and irrigation among others.

The LG said the permanent recruitments are in line with the prime minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 and urged the recruits to perform their duties with vigour and zeal combined with utmost honesty and transparency for the betterment of the people of Delhi.

He also directed for filling of all vacancies as soon as possible so that citizen-centric services may be improved in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar emphasized the preparation of a roadmap for capacity building of government employees and also the need to have a foolproof examination system having cybersecurity features.

Shurbir Singh, DSSSB chairman, said in the last two years, the board conducted examinations for 177 different posts. As of date, around 18,000 vacancies are under different stages of recruitment which will be completed soon, he said. PTI VIT IJT