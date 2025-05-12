Delhi govt aims to complete Barapullah phase-3 project by year end: PWD minister

New Delhi, May 12 ( PTI) The Delhi government will try to complete the Barapullah phase-3 flyover project by December this year, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said on Monday.

Verma, who was on a visit to the project site, said work has progressed in the past few days.

"Our target is to start this flyover by December this year. This is a very big project and the previous government did not pay much attention to it. There were cost escalations and delays in the project," he told reporters.

The Barapullah phase-3 project envisages seamless connectivity between Mayur Vihar-I (east Delhi) and AIIMS (south-Delhi). The new flyover will merge with the existing Barapullah flyover at Sarai Kale Khan.

Although 98 per cent of the project is complete, the work on the remaining part of the flyover is delayed due to pending approvals from the forest department. Approximately 200 trees are required to be relocated. The project was supposed to be completed in 2017 but has faced delays due to various factors.

"We are looking into the matter of pending approval to shift trees at the site. We will get the approvals soon and the project will be completed. Previous government did not release the payments of contractor, they did little on tree cutting permission hence the project has been delayed," Verma added.

The Barapullah phase-3 project has been under construction since 2015.