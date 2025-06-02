Delhi govt aims to ensure every citizen has access to quality, affordable and timely healthcare: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the government's goal is to ensure that every citizen in the capital has access to quality, affordable and timely healthcare.

An official statement said that the government led by Gupta is rapidly advancing the construction of new hospitals as well as the modernisation of existing ones.

The chief minister said a 'Swasth Delhi' is the foundation of the 'Viksit Delhi', adding the aim is to ensure that "Delhi's government hospitals deliver services even better than private ones".

Sharing figures, Gupta said that 3,30,369 beneficiaries have been registered under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

She added that 1,54,116 senior citizens have registered under the 'Vay Vandana Yojana' and instructions have been issued to accelerate the registration process for the remaining eligible individuals.

Explaining the features of both schemes, the chief minister said all eligible beneficiaries can avail of treatment up to Rs 10 lakh at empanelled hospitals under the PM-JAY and Vay Vandana Yojana.

Till date, 83 hospitals in Delhi (59 private hospitals and 24 government hospitals) are registered under these schemes.

If a patient needs to travel outside Delhi for specific treatment, they can receive care at any empanelled hospital registered under these schemes across the country.

Gupta emphasised that the registration process has been made fully online, allowing eligible citizens to register easily via a dedicated portal.

She said that 729 citizens in Delhi have already availed the benefits of these schemes.

Speaking on the Arogya Mandirs being developed in the capital, the chief minister said the Delhi government is establishing 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

Approximately 15 health centres are being constructed in each of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies, where citizens will receive free basic healthcare services, said Gupta.

The construction of these centres is progressing rapidly, with infrastructure development, installation of medical equipment and recruitment of staff being prioritized, she added.

Lambasting the previous regime, the chief minister said the earlier government wasted valuable time by not implementing these important health schemes. PTI SLB AS AS