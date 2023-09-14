Delhi govt aims to reduce flow of untreated sewage into Yamuna below 10 pc in 2023-24

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The Delhi government aims to bring down the flow of untreated sewage into the Yamuna below 10 per cent during the current financial year by undertaking rehabilitation and upgrading STPs feeding the river, according to the Outcome Budget document.

The average sewage generation in Delhi is expected to rise from 765 million gallons per day (MGD) in 2022-23 to 820 MGD in 2023-24, the document states.

Of the 765 MGD sewage generated in the city in the last financial year, 28.1 MDG flowed into the Yamuna untreated, according to the document.

The document also states that there are 38 functional Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the city.

Twenty STPs are under rehabilitation and the total installed capacity of the functional ones is targeted to be increased to 744 MGD this year against 632 MGD in 2022-23, the document states.

The Delhi government has been presenting its Outcome Budget along with its annual financial statement every year since 2017, giving an account of the performance of its various departments and agencies.

The Outcome Budget comprises 'output' and 'outcome' indicators to measure resources spent on various programmes, schemes and projects and the actual benefit to the people of Delhi.

'Output' refers to the tangible infrastructure or services produced as a result of any project or programme and 'outcome' refers to the extent of benefit to the people from infrastructure and services created in the short term.

The document shows that the government has targeted to rehabilitate three STPs at Kondli (45 MGD), Okhla (124 MGD) and Rithala (40 MGD) during this financial year. The government will also rehabilitate trunk sewer lines and rising mains in the command area of the three STPs to reduce pollution in the river.

The government has targeted to achieve an average reduction in the pollution load due to solid sewage in the Yamuna by 81.7 tonnes per day this year, the document states. PTI VIT SZM