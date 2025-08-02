Delhi govt aims to simplify licensing, create unified portal to boost business environment

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a meeting discussed measures such as simplifying the licensing regime and data integration across departments to promote 'Ease of Living' and 'Ease of Doing Business' in the national capital, an official release said.

The initiative is part of a broader effort encouraged by the Centre to improve governance and facilitate investment in the capital, it said.

The meeting, held on Friday, focused on simplifying the licensing regime, removing redundant processes, and integrating data across departments to create a business-friendly environment in Delhi, the release said. Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Labour Minister Kapil Mishra, the Chief Secretary, Chairman NDMC, Commissioner MCD and heads of departments concerned with environment, trade, taxes, and licensing also attended the meeting.

It was highlighted that the existing system, marked by fragmented databases, multiple licensing authorities and complicated fee structures, often results in harassment of applicants, corruption, and loss of revenue.

The Cabinet Secretariat, following a recent review chaired by the Prime Minister, had asked the Delhi LG to undertake specific short-term reforms to ease compliance and governance.

Among the major issues discussed were empanelment of third-party auditors for fire clearances, creation of a common application form for No Objection Certificates (NOCs), extension of third-party certification for building plan approvals, and linking databases of agencies such as MCD, NDMC, DPCC, FSSAI, GST, and Labour departments.

The government is also exploring the adoption of Tripura's self-certification model for industries with investments up to Rs 2 crore, and third-party audit for larger ones. It was also proposed to align MCD zones with revenue districts and bring local offices of departments such as health, education and PWD under the coordination of district magistrates.

The AR Department has been tasked with developing a standardised inspection format for district-level review of services like roads, drains, hospitals and schools.

The reforms are aimed at transforming Delhi into a preferred investment destination by fostering a transparent, accountable, and citizen-friendly business environment. PTI MHS MR