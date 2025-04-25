Delhi govt allots Rs 500 cr for upgrade of fire services, new fire stations at under-served areas soon

New Delhi: The Delhi government has allocated a budget of Rs 500 crore for the upgrade of Delhi Fire Services, of which Rs 125 crore has been earmarked for procuring new equipment, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

"Our goal is to ensure that the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) is equipped with world-class tools and is always prepared for any emergency," the chief Minister said after visiting the DFS headquarters accompanied by Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood.

The budget includes plans to introduce four aerial water towers, 17 water bowsers and 24 quick response vehicles, she said.

Also, new fire stations will come up in the under-served areas, while the existing firefighting equipment will be thoroughly inspected, repaired and upgraded to ensure readiness at all times.

"Each fire station will undergo significant upgrades to strengthen operational capabilities and improve infrastructure. A long-overdue revamp of the fire control room is also underway to transform it into a fully computerised, state-of-the-art hub," Gupta said.

The chief minister also highlighted the government's commitment to rebuilding the dilapidated headquarters of Delhi Fire Services, a project being closely monitored by Home Minister Sood for its timely completion.

"We want a highly efficient, modern and reliable fire service for the people of Delhi," Gupta said.

The government also plans to launch advanced programmes to prepare the firefighters for high-risk operations, she added.

"To improve fire relief and accident response in the colonies which are not easily accessible, our government has planned to establish 100 permanent stations for small fire vehicles," Sood said.

"To address the limitations, we've deployed 100 new fire tenders in strategic locations for quick response, especially in the unauthorised colonies and on small roads. This arrangement will ensure that vehicles are dispatched immediately when needed," he added.

The home minister also said that thorough inspections of elevators in the tall buildings, including those that reach up to 70 metres, are being conducted and there are plans to procure equipment that can reach up to 90 metres to ensure comprehensive coverage.

"On behalf of our government, I want to assure the people of Delhi that we are fully committed to protecting the lives and property of all citizens," Sood said.