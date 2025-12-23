Delhi govt amends excise rules; raises quota for duty-free sacramental wine to 4,000 litres

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Ahead of Christmas, the Delhi government has increased the quantity of wine for bonafide church use in the city from 91 litres to 4,000 litres, officials said on Tuesday.

The government has also increased the quantity of denatured spirit procurement and storage by licensees for commercial and industrial purposes through amendments in the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.

A notification issued by the finance department on Monday stated that Rule 20 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010 has been amended. "Bishop of Delhi may, for bona fide church use for sacramental purpose, purchase/import, transport and possess duty-free sacramental wine annually up to 4,000 litres," it stated.

The wine could be procured through one or multiple permits from an authorised distillery anywhere in India with the approval of the excise commissioner, it added.

Earlier, the Bishop of Delhi diocese was allowed to purchase and possess only 91 litres of sacramental wine.

The amendments in the excise rules were approved by the Lt Governor in exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 81 of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009.

The notification said the special condition of Form P-6 was also amended, and the quantity of special denatured spirit stored in licensed premises, which was earlier 6,744 kilolitres at a given time, was raised to 15,000 kilolitres.

The annual authorised limit of possession of denatured spirit fixed at 64,000 kilolitres has now been raised to 1,20,000 kilolitres, the notification added.