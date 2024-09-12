Delhi govt announces 'Business Blaster' programme for 2024-25 academic session

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Education Minister Atishi on Thursday said that the Delhi Government has announced the 'Business Blaster' programme for the 2024-25 academic session and seed money of Rs 40 crore will be provided for this programme.

Addressing the press conference, Atishi said that the programme is expected to attract around 2,45,000 students, who will have the opportunity to turn their innovative ideas into startups.

"The Business Blasters programme for the 2024-24 session will be started soon and the government has allocated Rs 40 crore as seed money for it," Atishi said.

She said approximately 40,000 ideas and startups have begun working under the programme, including perfume, chocolate, eco-friendly products, and technology.

The minister said, "The programme will replicate the success of last year when Delhi government school students not only started their own start-ups but also provided employment to others." She also mentioned that this year too, the government school students will become job providers before completing their studies.

"This programme aims to promote entrepreneurship and self-employment among students, enabling them to become job creators rather than job seekers," Atishi said. PTI SHB HIG