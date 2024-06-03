Delhi govt announces closure of all Anganwadi centres till June 30

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) In the wake of severe weather and ongoing heat in the national capital, the Delhi government has announced the closure of all Anganwadi centres till June 30.

This measure aims to protect the health and safety of vulnerable children and mothers.

To offset the impact of the closure, the Kejriwal government will provide Supplementary Nutrition Food items as Take Home Ration (THR), delivering these essential supplies directly to the beneficiaries' doorsteps, including children aged three to six years who typically receive hot cooked meals at the centres, said an official statement.

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Given the unprecedented heat wave conditions, it is imperative that we take proactive measures to protect them." "The doorstep delivery of supplementary nutrition ensures that our beneficiaries continue to receive the necessary nutritional support without having to endure the extreme heat. I have directed the Secretary, WCD, to ensure compliance with the order and furnish reports on a daily basis," he added.

Delhi has a total of 10,897 Anganwadi Centres, which provide a range of services, including supplementary nutrition, pre-schooling, non-formal education, health check-ups, immunization, referral services and nutritional education.

Currently, 6,43,760 beneficiaries receive supplementary nutrition food through these centres. This group comprises 56,051 lactating mothers, 65,726 pregnant women, 3,61,712 children aged six months to three years and 1,60,271 children aged three to six years.

While the Delhi government has already been delivering supplementary nutrition to lactating mothers, pregnant women and children aged six months to three years, this new initiative extends the service to include children aged three to six years during the closure period, the statement added.