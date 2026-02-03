Delhi govt announces free cylinders on Holi, Diwali for eligible ration card holders

New Delhi (PTI): The Delhi government will provide one free LPG cylinder to every eligible ration card-holding household in Delhi on Holi and Diwali, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday, fulfilling yet another poll promise of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister to transfer Rs 853, the cost of an LPG cylinder, directly to eligible beneficiaries through a direct benefit transfer system.

The benefit will also cover those eligible ration card holders using piped natural gas (PNG) connections, Gupta said in a briefing. Delhi government has sanctioned Rs 242 crore to send through direct benefit transfer (DBT) under the free LPG cylinder scheme, she said.

Currently, a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder in Delhi costs Rs 853. Beneficiaries covered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will receive financial assistance of Rs 553 per cylinder, after adjustment of the Rs 300 per cylinder subsidy provided by the Government of India, while non-Ujjwala ration card-holding families will be provided assistance of Rs 853 per cylinder, said a Delhi CMO statement.

After implementing the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, opening Ayushman Arogya Mandir and setting up Atal canteens for meals to needy people at a nominal Rs 5 per plate, the Delhi government has now fulfilled another one of the BJP's promises during the assembly polls in February 2025.

The BJP manifesto, apart from free LPG cylinders on Holi and Diwali, also promised subsidising cooking gas cylinders to Rs 500 for needy households, which is yet to be fulfilled. Gupta said the scheme is part of the Delhi government's policy of targeted, transparent and accountable welfare.

"The prescribed amount for the cylinders will be provided through DBT into the Aadhaar-seeded bank account of the head of the family," she said.

All ration card–holding families in Delhi will be covered under this scheme, which is universal in nature and will apply equally to all ration card holders, irrespective of whether they use LPG or PNG for cooking, the statement said. Financial assistance will be provided on two occasions each year, Holi and Diwali, regardless of whether a cylinder refill has been undertaken in the respective month, the statement added.

The estimated annual expenditure on this scheme will be approximately Rs 242.77 crore, which will be adjusted in accordance with changes in LPG prices, Government of India subsidies, and the number of beneficiaries.

The Delhi government has ensured a clear budgetary commitment for the implementation of this scheme, the CMO said.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasised that the scheme is not merely financial assistance, but a means of ensuring dignity and relief for families during the festive season. Gupta reiterated that this scheme was part of the BJP's Sankalp Patra (manifesto) and that the Delhi government is steadily translating all its commitments into reality.