Delhi govt announces plans to make 7,000 govt school classrooms 'smart' by March 31

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday inaugurated an artificial intelligence-enabled CM SHRI School at Sarojini Nagar, announcing plans to make 7,000 classrooms "smart" by March 31.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the school and formally launched the scheme in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood.

Additionally, the CM SHRI Scheme was also launched in 75 government schools across the national capital.

Pradhan congratulated the chief minister and the education minister and said that within a year, the government has made commendable progress towards fulfilling its commitments in the field of education.

Gupta said that CM SHRI Schools are not merely about infrastructure, but represent a commitment to making Delhi's children globally competitive. These schools are being developed as "Centres of Excellence", integrating modern technology, skill education, career guidance and holistic personality development, she added.

"AI-enabled smart classrooms are being established in these schools, equipped with interactive panels, digital learning content and modern learning tools. This will enable personalised learning according to each student's ability," she said.

A dedicated portal has also been developed for preparation for competitive examinations, featuring regular online tests and progress tracking, the chief minister said.

She further highlighted that multi-sectoral skill labs will introduce students at an early stage to subjects such as robotics, artificial intelligence, design and mechatronics, helping them secure employment or start their own ventures in the future.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) labs will provide training in digital literacy, coding and computational thinking. Digitised libraries will offer e-books, research material and resources for competitive examinations, she said.

She added that career labs will assess students' interests and aptitudes, providing appropriate guidance for higher studies, skill development and employment.

Special language labs are being established to promote multilingual education and foreign languages, enabling better opportunities for international education and careers, Gupta said.

The chief minister said for the first time, mandatory internships in collaboration with industry are being introduced in government schools to provide practical work experience during schooling.

Addressing the event, Sood said Delhi's government schools are entering a new phase with large-scale integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools.

Calling the initiative a citywide effort rather than a project limited to select areas, the minister said technology-enabled education was now reaching schools from Rohini to Dera Mandi and from Hiran Kudna to the trans-Yamuna areas, ensuring uniform access for students across Delhi.

He announced that 7,000 classrooms across the city are being converted into AI-enabled smart classrooms, with all of them expected to be operational before the end of the current financial year.

Responding to criticism over education budget allocations, Sood said the outcomes on the ground would answer such concerns. He said 175 new ICT labs equipped with around 7,000 computers have been set up, along with more than 100 digital libraries and over 175 language laboratories in government schools.

According to a statement, the CM SHRI Schools are designed as comprehensive institutions aligned with the vision of a developed India by 2047, focusing on knowledge, skills and values.

The model brings together eight components -- AI-based smart classrooms, career counselling labs, ICT labs, digital libraries, multi-sectoral skills labs, language labs, resource rooms for inclusive education and a digital portal for competitive exam preparation.