Delhi govt announces public holiday on October 27 for Chhath

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced that October 27 will be a government holiday on the occassion of Chhath festival, said a statement from the CMO.

The chief minister explained that the holiday is being observed on Monday because the third day of this four-day festival is the most important one, it said.

On this day, devotees offer prayers to the setting Sun at riversides or ponds. Preparations begin early in the morning, with families performing various rituals. Considering this, the government has declared October 27 a public holiday, said the statement from the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Extending her greetings to devotees, Gupta said that Chhath is a festival dedicated to nature, where people worship the Sun God and 'Chhathi Maiya'.

The festival is also a symbol of faith, devotion, and cleanliness, sending a message of environmental protection through the worship of nature, water, and the Sun, she added.