Delhi govt announces public holiday on Tuesday to mark 350th Shaheedi Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The Delhi Government has announced a public holiday on Tuesday to mark the 350th Shaheedi Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Earlier, the government had declared November 25 as a restricted holiday, but on Sunday, it announced a public holiday for all Delhi government offices. This day will provide an opportunity for citizens to remember and pay heartfelt homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur's unmatched sacrifice, divine wisdom, and his unparalleled contribution to safeguarding 'dharam', human dignity and freedom of conscience, said an official statement. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the life and shahadat of the Guru stand as an eternal symbol of resistance against tyranny and injustice. She said that Guru Sahib was not only the revered ninth Guru of the Sikh Panth but also a protector of humanity - a divine figure who embraced shahadat to uphold the right of every individual to follow their faith without fear. PTI SLB MNK MNK