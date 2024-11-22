Delhi govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to family of drain accident victim

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Delhi government on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of Manoj Kumar, a young man who lost his life after falling into a drain near the UP border.

Senior AAP leaders visited the bereaved family to offer condolences and assurance of support, according to a statement by the party.

It said that incident occurred around 1 am near Khora Colony. Manoj Kumar was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Responding to the tragedy, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal directed Cabinet Minister Mukesh Ahlawat to visit the site and meet the victim's family, it said.

"While no amount can replace the life lost, the Delhi government is committed to standing by the family in their time of grief. We are providing Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance and will offer all possible support," Ahlawat said.

Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar said, "I was informed that around 1 am a young man died after felling into a drain and the body was brought to the Bahadur Shastri Hospital." "This is a deeply tragic incident. The young man's life was cut short in a devastating accident, and we are here to ensure that the family receives all necessary help and solidarity during this time," he said. PTI MHS NB NB