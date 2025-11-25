Delhi govt announces year-long events to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur at an event held at the Red Fort to mark his 350th martyrdom anniversary.

Union minister Hardeep Puri, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, her Cabinet colleagues Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra, and members of the Sikh community were present, officials said.

According to a statement from the Delhi Chief Minister Office, the President offered obeisance, bowed before the Guru Granth Sahib and paid heartfelt tributes.

The Delhi government announced year-long programmes to spread Guru Tegh Bahadur’s teachings and said a first-of-its-kind area would be developed in his name.

Chief Minister Gupta said the large turnout of devotees over the three-day congregation was unprecedented in the city.

She said lakhs of people had participated in the event, organised for the first time at such a scale in Delhi.

She said the year-long commemoration would be held in collaboration with the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee, with programmes planned across the city to highlight the Guru’s message of harmony.

Special books introducing his life and sacrifice to children and youth will also be published, she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, more than one lakh 'Sahaj Paths' were collectively completed by devotees at the venue, the statement said.