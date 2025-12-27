Delhi govt appoints DMs to newly organised districts

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) In a major administrative rejig, the Delhi government has appointed district magistrates to the newly organised districts and given additional charges to several other AGMUT cadre IAS officers.

The Delhi government on Thursday notified the reorganisation of districts in the national capital with the carving out of three new ones -- Old Delhi, Central North and Outer North.

The number of revenue districts has increased to 13 from 11 previously, with the Shahdara district merged with others in the scheme of reorganisation.

The 13 districts are South East, Old Delhi, North, New Delhi, Central, Central North, South West, Outer North, North West, North East, East, South and West.

A services department order stated that the 2012 batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IAS officer G Sudhakar was transferred from the Central district to Old Delhi as its new district magistrate.

Shashipal Dabas, 2016 batch DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Services) officer, will be the new Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of the Old Delhi district.

Mala Sood (DANICS 2019) will be the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Sadar Bazar division, and Manoj Kumar (DANICS 2022) of Chandni Chowk sub-division under Old Delhi.

Shailendra Singh Parihar, district magistrate (DM) of erstwhile Shahdara district, will be the new DM of Central North district. Abhishek Bhukkal (DANICS 2018) will be the SDN of Shalimar Bagh, and Pawan Kumar (DANICS 2020) of Model Town sub-division under the district.

Kumar Abhishek (AGMUT 2016) will be the new district magistrate of the Outer North district, and Ankur Meshram (DANICS 2014), ADM. Shiv Singh Meena (DANICS 2018) will be SDM of Mundka, Kanika (DANICS 2022) of Narela and Jarad Pratik Anil (DANICS 2023) of Bawana sub-divisions under the new district.