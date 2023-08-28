Delhi govt appoints retired HC judge Jayant Nath pro tem chairperson of DERC

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Weeks after a Supreme Court order, the Delhi government has appointed retired high court judge Jayant Nath as the pro tem chairperson of the city's power regulator DERC, official sources said on Monday.

The former Delhi High Court judge is likely to take charge soon, they said.

Amid differences between the AAP government and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over the chief of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), Nath was appointed as a stop gap chairperson of the commission on August 4.

The AAP government had moved the apex court against the Centre's June 22 notification to appoint retired Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar to the post.

The sources said Nath will be paid an honorarium of Rs 7 lakh per month along with office and a staff car with driver. He will also engage in other work like arbitration, except for those in conflict with his duty as the interim chairperson of the DERC, they said.