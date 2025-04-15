Delhi govt approves 3-month extension of EV policy, continues power subsidy

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday approved extension of its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy by three months and continuation of power subsidy in the national capital.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also approved the continuation of the existing power subsidy for four categories: domestic consumers, farmers, lawyers with chambers, and victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

At a press conference held at Delhi Secretariat later, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said there will be no ban on autos or any other category of vehicles.

Speaking to PTI, he said, "There are many things the government wants to do for its residents, and we will incorporate those in the revised EV policy. However, I want to make it clear that there will be no ban on autos, nor is there any proposal to ban any category of vehicles. The current EV policy is expected to continue for approximately the next three to four months." Home Minister Ashish Sood addressed the misinformation circulating about discontinuation of the electricity subsidy and said the Cabinet has approved a special proposal to extend subsidies benefitting farmers and lawyers, while ensuring continued support for riot victims.