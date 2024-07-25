Delhi govt approves 318 projects worth Rs 455 crore for development of villages: Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said the city government has approved 318 projects worth Rs 455 crore for the development of villages in the national capital, a statement said.

To speed up the development work of the Delhi villages, Rai chaired a review meeting on Thursday with the officials of Development Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

"The village Development Department has approved 318 projects worth Rs 455 crore related to the development of Delhi's villages. He directed the officials of Irrigation and Flood Control Department and MCD to complete the projects and pending proposals related to the development work of Delhi's villages soon," the statement said.

Rai has instructed all the departments concerned to submit an action report on the works related to the development of villages within a week, it said.

The minister stated, "To ensure development in the villages of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had constituted the Delhi Rural Development Board. The main objective of this board is to ensure all kinds of basic services in the villages of Delhi.

"In this context, a review meeting was held today with the officials of the departments concerned in the Delhi Secretariat to expedite the development work related to the villages of Delhi." The ongoing projects and pending projects were reviewed during the meeting. The officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the MCD were instructed to complete the work related to village development within the stipulated time, it said.

He has directed the officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the MCD to release the tender soon so that the development work of villages can be completed at the earliest, it added. PTI SHB NIT NIT KSS KSS