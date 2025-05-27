Delhi govt approves climate education project in Sarvodaya schools

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) In a bid to foster environmental awareness among students, the Delhi government has approved a project by to promote climate change and sustainability education in Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalayas for the academic year 2025-26.

According to the official circular of Directorate of Education (NGO Branch), "Permission was accorded to Earth Warriors Global for empowering children to take climate action through climate change and sustainability education in Sarvodaya schools of Delhi in the academic year 2025–26." The document further outlines the conditions of the programme: "The said organisation has been allotted the below mentioned schools for running their project... permission is granted up to September, 2025. Further, number of activities are restricted to 20 only and teacher training should be conducted in School premises only." Ten schools in the North East district, including institutions in Yamuna Vihar, Ghonda, Gokalpuri, and Babarpur, are part of this initiative. Coordination will be handled with the Deputy Directors of Education (North East).