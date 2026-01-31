Delhi govt approves construction of eight new foot over bridges

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Public Works Department has approved construction of foot over bridges at eight locations in the city to improve pedestrian safety and mobility, officials said on Saturday.
These locations include Madhuban Chowk, Welcome-cut (GT Road), Shahbad Dairy, Ber Sarai Market, Lal Bahadur Shastri Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Janakpuri Jeevan Park Bus Stand and Mata Chanan Devi Hospital.
"Delhi's growth demands modern solutions. No one should have to risk their life while crossing a road. These foot over bridges are being built exactly where safety concerns are the highest, ensuring smoother traffic flow and secure passage for pedestrians," said PWD Minister Verma, who had earlier written to all the MLAs seeking suggestions to ease traffic congestion in their respective areas.
"We are moving away from the culture of slow infrastructure. Construction of the approved foot over bridges will begin by February 2026 and projects will be completed within the defined time frame. Accountability and speed are now non-negotiable," he said.
Verma instructed all the agencies concerned to work in coordination to ensure parallel progress on site readiness, utility shifting and approvals so that the work proceeds without bottlenecks.